Emercoin Price Hits $0.0197 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $975,514.62 and approximately $12,699.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00039812 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,466,623 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

