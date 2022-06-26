Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.64 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

