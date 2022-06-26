EOS (EOS) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. EOS has a market cap of $991.90 million and approximately $169.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,377,878 coins and its circulating supply is 992,899,146 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

