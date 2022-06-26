Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.64.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,209.24. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total value of C$1,138,302.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,032,765.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,814.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

