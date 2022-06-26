Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.23 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $16.43 or 0.00076729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $204.39 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.06 or 0.05773733 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,469,439 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

