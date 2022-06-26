Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $69,600.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,234. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,833,000 after buying an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $13,792,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.