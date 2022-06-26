FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $390.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.67.

FDS stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

