FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Cut to $394.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $432.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $326.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average of $415.41.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

