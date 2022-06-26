FansTime Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $178,117.63 and approximately $438,398.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

