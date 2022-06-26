FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $4.08 on Major Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00019187 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and $1.13 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,285.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

