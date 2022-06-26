Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

