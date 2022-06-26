Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $8,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

FSS stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.