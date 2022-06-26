Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $191.94 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($168.42) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 43.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 90.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

