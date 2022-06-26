Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.
NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.69.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
