Financial Review: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) versus Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sema4 and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sema4 currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 305.88%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 150.44%. Given Sema4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Talkspace.

Volatility & Risk

Sema4 has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million 3.02 -$245.39 million N/A N/A Talkspace $113.67 million 2.58 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.34

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sema4.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A -65.87% -34.63% Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27%

Summary

Sema4 beats Talkspace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

