FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Cap of $24.91 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $24.91 million and $2.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 595,160,716 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

