First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,067 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises 7.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $55,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,503 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,469,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCTR stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

