Frontier Trading Up 14.9% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Frontier has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

