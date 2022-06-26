Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.