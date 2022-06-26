GAMEE (GMEE) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $274,241.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMEE has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014498 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

