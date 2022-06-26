Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

