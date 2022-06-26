General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 995.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,448 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

