Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $921,555.79

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $921,555.79 and $42,852.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

