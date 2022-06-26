Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

