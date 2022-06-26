GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

GDRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 2,170,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,230. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

