Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

