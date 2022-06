Head-To-Head Contrast: Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) & Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU – Get Rating) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.39 $13.42 million ($0.35) -11.77

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 304.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (Get Rating)

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc., a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities. The company was formerly known as Technology Applications International Corporation and changed its name to Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. in June 2015. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

