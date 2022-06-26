Head-To-Head Review: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptive Biotechnologies and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 198.10%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 8.06 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -5.40 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 12.70 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -10.06

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

