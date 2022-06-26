Head to Head Review: Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 2.52 $2.36 million $0.26 40.58 Outset Medical $102.60 million 7.59 -$131.93 million ($2.96) -5.51

Electromed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electromed and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.93%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.83% 6.99% 6.10% Outset Medical -125.91% -35.58% -29.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electromed beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

