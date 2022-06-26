Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00098149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00283040 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

