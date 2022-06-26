Hegic (HEGIC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $535,645.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

