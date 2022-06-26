Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($67.37) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Heineken from €92.00 ($96.84) to €93.00 ($97.89) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($110.00) to €105.60 ($111.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $47.23 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.