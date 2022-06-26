Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

