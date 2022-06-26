Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,675,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 847,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.