Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 94,468 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.2% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

