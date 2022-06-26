Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

