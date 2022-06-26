Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.0202 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $807,810.30 and approximately $61,271.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00076322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

