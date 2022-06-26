Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $815,209.76 and $63,700.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00141177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013963 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.