Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

