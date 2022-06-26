Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

