Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

