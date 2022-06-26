Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after buying an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after purchasing an additional 808,281 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 397,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.