Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $325.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $325.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

