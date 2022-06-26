Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

