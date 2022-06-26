Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 620,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,719,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

