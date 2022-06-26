Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

