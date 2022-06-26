Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $690,274.66

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $690,274.66 and approximately $199.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00306022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00082586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

