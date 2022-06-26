Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.20).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of HYVE stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.83) on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.86 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.96 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of £198.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.65.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

