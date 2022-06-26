IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.37 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

