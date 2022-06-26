IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Contrast

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IBEX and Bilibili’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.72 $2.85 million $1.17 14.74 Bilibili $3.00 billion 3.62 -$1.07 billion ($3.26) -8.53

IBEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IBEX and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bilibili 0 7 4 0 2.36

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Bilibili has a consensus target price of $50.73, indicating a potential upside of 82.42%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than IBEX.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36% Bilibili -39.78% -34.71% -16.81%

Summary

IBEX beats Bilibili on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.